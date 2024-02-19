BioCardia Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of BCDA Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.71M. BCDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.92, offering almost -548.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from BioCardia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 412.98K.
BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information
Instantly BCDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.40% year-to-date, but still up 9.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is -21.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).
BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts
BioCardia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.18 percent over the past six months and at a 20.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.10%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.25%.
BCDA Dividends
BioCardia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.
BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.79% of BioCardia Inc. shares, and 7.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.90%. BioCardia Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.42% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $1.74 million.
CM Management, LLC, with 7.08% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $1.22 million, making up 9.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 3.90% of the total shares outstanding.