BioCardia Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of BCDA Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.71M. BCDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.92, offering almost -548.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from BioCardia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 412.98K.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.40% year-to-date, but still up 9.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is -21.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).