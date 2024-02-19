Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 55711.0 shares of the Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85M. BKYI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.30, offering almost -727.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.95% since then. We note from Bio-Key International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.44K.
Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information
Instantly BKYI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.33% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) is 2.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).
Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bio-Key International Inc. to make $3.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 million and $1.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.63%.
BKYI Dividends
Bio-Key International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.18% of Bio-Key International Inc. shares, and 10.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.59%. Bio-Key International Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $82279.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.91% or 83783.0 shares worth $62987.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $82279.0, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 61512.0 shares worth around $47979.0, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.