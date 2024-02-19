Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 55711.0 shares of the Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85M. BKYI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.30, offering almost -727.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.95% since then. We note from Bio-Key International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.44K.

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Instantly BKYI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.33% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) is 2.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).