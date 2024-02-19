Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX: BATL) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.01, and it changed around -$0.68 or -10.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.92M. BATL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.94, offering almost -65.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.96% since then. We note from Battalion Oil Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.53K.

Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL) trade information

Instantly BATL has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.46% year-to-date, but still down -7.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL) is -37.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).