Are So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.1 or 9.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.64M. SY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -165.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.55% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.11K.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Instantly SY has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.40% year-to-date, but still up 9.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) is 18.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).