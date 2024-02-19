Are So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.1 or 9.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.64M. SY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -165.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.55% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.11K.
So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) trade information
Instantly SY has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.40% year-to-date, but still up 9.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) is 18.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).
So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.24%. So-Young International Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 139.17% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.91% per year for the next five years.
SY Dividends
So-Young International Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.70% of So-Young International Inc ADR shares, and 27.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.42%. So-Young International Inc ADR stock is held by 30 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 3.22% of the shares, which is about 3.07 million shares worth $3.21 million.
Oasis Management Co Ltd., with 2.63% or 2.51 million shares worth $4.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 83482.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 68795.0 shares worth around $99064.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.