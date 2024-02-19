Are Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 74289.0 shares of the Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.87M. QNCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -50.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.28% since then. We note from Quince Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.31K.
Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information
Instantly QNCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.90% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) is -8.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.68 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.61%.
QNCX Dividends
Quince Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.53% of Quince Therapeutics Inc shares, and 23.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.97%. Quince Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 58 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 3.61 million shares worth $5.44 million.
Bml Capital Management, Llc, with 3.88% or 1.41 million shares worth $2.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.91 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.