Are Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 74289.0 shares of the Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.87M. QNCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.93, offering almost -50.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.28% since then. We note from Quince Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 93.31K.

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Instantly QNCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.90% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:QNCX) is -8.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.68 day(s).