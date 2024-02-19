Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 50619.0 shares of the Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.85, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77M. RKDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.94, offering almost -564.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.25% since then. We note from Arcadia Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.87K.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Instantly RKDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.95% year-to-date, but still up 13.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) is 8.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).