Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 78088.0 shares of the Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) were traded, and its beta was -1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.41M. AUVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $147.50, offering almost -7542.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.35% since then. We note from Applied UV Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Instantly AUVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.22% year-to-date, but still down -4.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) is -31.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).