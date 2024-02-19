Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 78088.0 shares of the Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) were traded, and its beta was -1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.41M. AUVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $147.50, offering almost -7542.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.35% since then. We note from Applied UV Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.
Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information
Instantly AUVI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.22% year-to-date, but still down -4.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) is -31.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).
AUVI Dividends
Applied UV Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.51% of Applied UV Inc shares, and 0.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.24%. Applied UV Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 39360.0 shares worth $36510.0.
Osaic Holdings Inc, with 0.39% or 34445.0 shares worth $31951.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8125.0 shares worth $7536.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7719.0 shares worth around $7160.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.