An Analysis Of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around -$0.13 or -9.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.93M. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.32, offering almost -560.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.05% since then. We note from Farmmi Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 350.57K.

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.62% year-to-date, but still up 10.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 18.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35750.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).