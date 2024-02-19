An Analysis Of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 73326.0 shares of the Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) were traded, and its beta was -1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.28M. CMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.25, offering almost -11103.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.85% since then. We note from Clearmind Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.96% year-to-date, but still down -6.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) is 18.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).