Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 89676.0 shares of the Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.61, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.42M. ASYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.98, offering almost -159.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.9% since then. We note from Amtech Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.21K.
Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) trade information
Instantly ASYS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.76% year-to-date, but still up 34.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) is 8.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 83820.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).
Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) estimates and forecasts
Amtech Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.71 percent over the past six months and at a -750.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -156.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.00%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Amtech Systems Inc. to make $26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.
Amtech Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
ASYS Dividends
Amtech Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.