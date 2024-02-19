Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 86223.0 shares of the Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.82M. ALGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.84, offering almost -183.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.92% since then. We note from Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.19K.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.11% year-to-date, but still down -5.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) is -5.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.67 day(s).