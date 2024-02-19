Alaunos Therapeutics Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of TCRT Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 69720.0 shares of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) were traded, and its beta was -0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.12 or 7.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.43M. TCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -514.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.4% since then. We note from Alaunos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.06K.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 61.24% year-to-date, but still down -19.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRT) is -17.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).