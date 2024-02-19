Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.96, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.52M. AKYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -116.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.99% since then. We note from Akoya Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.77K.

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) trade information

Instantly AKYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) is 22.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).