Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.90M. AGFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -1478.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.28% since then. We note from Agrify Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.61% year-to-date, but still down -16.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -58.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).