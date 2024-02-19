AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.84, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $250.60M. ADTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.02, offering almost -6.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.92% since then. We note from AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.01K.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

Instantly ADTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 95.86% year-to-date, but still up 5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) is 26.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).