Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 89105.0 shares of the Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around -$0.46 or -13.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.48M. ADAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -44.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.82% since then. We note from Adagene Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39770.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.47K.
Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) trade information
Instantly ADAG has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.40% year-to-date, but still down -17.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) is -9.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).
Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) estimates and forecasts
Adagene Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 135.66 percent over the past six months and at a -1.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.53%.
ADAG Dividends
Adagene Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 02.
Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Adagene Inc ADR shares, and 16.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.41%. Adagene Inc ADR stock is held by 11 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 1.34 million shares worth $1.99 million.
FMR, LLC, with 2.57% or 1.12 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 10309.0 shares worth $13607.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.