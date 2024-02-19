Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 89105.0 shares of the Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around -$0.46 or -13.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.48M. ADAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -44.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.82% since then. We note from Adagene Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39770.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 112.47K.

Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) trade information

Instantly ADAG has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.40% year-to-date, but still down -17.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) is -9.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).