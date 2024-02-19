ACST Stock Forecast 2024: Acasti Pharma Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 47.88%

In the last trading session, 61890.0 shares of the Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.30, and it changed around $0.24 or 7.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.02M. ACST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.08, offering almost -23.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.88% since then. We note from Acasti Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.27K.

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Instantly ACST has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.19% year-to-date, but still up 34.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) is 36.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).