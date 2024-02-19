ACST Stock Forecast 2024: Acasti Pharma Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 47.88%

In the last trading session, 61890.0 shares of the Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.30, and it changed around $0.24 or 7.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.02M. ACST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.08, offering almost -23.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.88% since then. We note from Acasti Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.27K.
Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information
Instantly ACST has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.19% year-to-date, but still up 34.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) is 36.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) estimates and forecasts
Acasti Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.49 percent over the past six months and at a 31.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.13%.
ACST Dividends
Acasti Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc shares, and 6.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.25%. Acasti Pharma Inc stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 11267.0 shares worth $35497.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.04% or 3058.0 shares worth $9634.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 3058.0 shares worth $9907.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.