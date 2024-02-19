Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 62505.0 shares of the Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.24M. ACON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.92, offering almost -2091.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.73% since then. We note from Aclarion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information
Instantly ACON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.94% year-to-date, but still down -6.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is -44.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).
Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 400.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aclarion Inc to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 552.20%.
ACON Dividends
Aclarion Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.56% of Aclarion Inc shares, and 6.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.72%. Aclarion Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.29% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.24 million.
HRT Financial LP, with 0.61% or 50081.0 shares worth $34555.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 1800.0 shares worth $1242.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.