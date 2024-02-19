Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 62757.0 shares of the Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.45M. ACHV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.30, offering almost -138.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.86% since then. We note from Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.63K.
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information
Instantly ACHV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.85% year-to-date, but still down -4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is 0.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.98 day(s).
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.60 percent over the past six months and at a 60.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.98%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.
ACHV Dividends
Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.71% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 31.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.12%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Shay Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.68% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $4.03 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.74% or 0.58 million shares worth $3.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.64 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $1.13 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.