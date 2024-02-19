Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 62757.0 shares of the Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.45M. ACHV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.30, offering almost -138.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.86% since then. We note from Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31590.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.63K.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

Instantly ACHV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.85% year-to-date, but still down -4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is 0.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.98 day(s).