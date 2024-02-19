AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 82210.0 shares of the AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $302.17M. ACIU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.14, offering almost -67.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.83% since then. We note from AC Immune SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.39K.
AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information
Instantly ACIU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.80% year-to-date, but still up 12.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is -26.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).
AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts
AC Immune SA share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.00 percent over the past six months and at a 24.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.66%.
ACIU Dividends
AC Immune SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.
AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.62% of AC Immune SA shares, and 30.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.81%. AC Immune SA stock is held by 51 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.88% of the shares, which is about 7.43 million shares worth $21.95 million.
Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 3.47% or 2.9 million shares worth $8.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 56369.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 37118.0 shares worth around $80917.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.