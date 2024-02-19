AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 82210.0 shares of the AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $302.17M. ACIU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.14, offering almost -67.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.83% since then. We note from AC Immune SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.39K.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Instantly ACIU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.80% year-to-date, but still up 12.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is -26.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).