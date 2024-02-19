ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.53M. ABVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.60, offering almost -655.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.24% since then. We note from ABVC BioPharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.48% year-to-date, but still down -3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 3.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).