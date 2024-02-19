A Business Review Of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 76203.0 shares of the MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.47M. MAIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -203.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.44% since then. We note from MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.67K.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

Instantly MAIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.33% year-to-date, but still up 5.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) is 23.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).