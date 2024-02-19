A Business Review Of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 76203.0 shares of the MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.47M. MAIA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -203.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.44% since then. We note from MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.67K.
MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) trade information
Instantly MAIA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.33% year-to-date, but still up 5.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA) is 23.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).
MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) estimates and forecasts
MAIA Biotechnology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.29 percent over the past six months and at a 17.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.
MAIA Dividends
MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.30% of MAIA Biotechnology Inc shares, and 4.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.25%. MAIA Biotechnology Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 93500.0 shares worth $0.21 million.
Centric Wealth Management, with 0.47% or 64456.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 93500.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 26600.0 shares worth around $58520.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.