36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: KRKR) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 91665.0 shares of the 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:KRKR) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.04 or 9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.76M. KRKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.25, offering almost -197.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.19% since then. We note from 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 74630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.46K.

36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Instantly KRKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.00% year-to-date, but still down -14.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, 36Kr Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:KRKR) is -25.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1440.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).