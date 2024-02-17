Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Have Dipped -14.39% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.97, to imply an increase of 2.85% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The ZNTL share’s 52-week high remains $31.46, putting it -142.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.56. The company has a valuation of $917.89M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 796.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

After registering a 2.85% upside in the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.07, jumping 2.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.78%, and 0.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.39%. Short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw shorts transact 13.67 million shares and set a 19.95 days time to cover.