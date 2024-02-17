Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR At $0.24: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TKLF share’s 52-week high remains $1.69, putting it -604.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $8.73M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 490.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the last session, Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (TKLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2500, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.63%, and -66.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.65%. Short interest in Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.