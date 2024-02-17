Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply a decrease of -5.38% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The YTEN share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -1310.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $3.39M, with an average of 14.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

After registering a -5.38% downside in the last session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3174, dropping -5.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.03%, and 28.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.22%. Short interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw shorts transact 50150.0 shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.