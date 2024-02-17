Why Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.72, to imply a decrease of -3.20% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The DTC share’s 52-week high remains $8.86, putting it -225.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $157.08M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 961.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) trade information

After registering a -3.20% downside in the last session, Solo Brands Inc (DTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.03, dropping -3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.56%, and -8.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.84%. Short interest in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.