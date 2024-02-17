Why Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.32, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The NVRO share’s 52-week high remains $40.56, putting it -134.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.98. The company has a valuation of $628.20M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 539.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the last session, Nevro Corp (NVRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.75, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.99%, and -4.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.52%. Short interest in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw shorts transact 4.6 million shares and set a 8.58 days time to cover.