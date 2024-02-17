Why Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.59, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The LQDA share’s 52-week high remains $15.15, putting it -3.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.71. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.15, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.49%, and 9.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.28%. Short interest in Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw shorts transact 5.76 million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.