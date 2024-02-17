Why First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.17. The FFWM share’s 52-week high remains $15.65, putting it -91.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.69. The company has a valuation of $461.11M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 717.21K shares over the past 3 months.

First Foundation Inc (FFWM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.56. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.57%, and -18.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.60%. Short interest in First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) saw shorts transact 4.25 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.

First Foundation Inc (FFWM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Foundation Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Foundation Inc (FFWM) shares are 10.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -6.45% against -8.30%.

FFWM Dividends

First Foundation Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Foundation Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM)’s Major holders

First Foundation Inc insiders hold 9.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.02% of the shares at 81.61% float percentage. In total, 74.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.41 million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.52 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Foundation Inc (FFWM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.28 million shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 6.22 million.