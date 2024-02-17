Why Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.23, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The CGEM share’s 52-week high remains $19.68, putting it -7.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.64. The company has a valuation of $779.88M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the last session, Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.68, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.51%, and 72.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.90%. Short interest in Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw shorts transact 1.47 million shares and set a 4.7 days time to cover.