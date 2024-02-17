Why American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.19, to imply an increase of 3.53% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The ACIC share’s 52-week high remains $12.90, putting it 2.2% up since that peak but still an impressive 89.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $579.04M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 427.70K shares over the past 3 months.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) trade information

After registering a 3.53% upside in the last session, American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.26, jumping 3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.98%, and 9.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.43%. Short interest in American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.