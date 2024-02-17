Why AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.32, to imply a decrease of -6.85% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The AMCX share’s 52-week high remains $27.46, putting it -106.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.96. The company has a valuation of $580.22M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.26K shares over the past 3 months.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

After registering a -6.85% downside in the last session, AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.89, dropping -6.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.56%, and -23.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.11%. Short interest in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) saw shorts transact 2.9 million shares and set a 8.36 days time to cover.