What Could Change After Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) Gains 30.64% From The High-Point?

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.16, to imply a decrease of -3.62% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The KRNT share’s 52-week high remains $31.94, putting it -66.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.29. The company has a valuation of $958.00M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 595.78K shares over the past 3 months.
Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information
After registering a -3.62% downside in the last session, Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.02, dropping -3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.64%, and 21.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Kornit Digital Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares are -16.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.67% against 10.10%.
KRNT Dividends
Kornit Digital Ltd has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kornit Digital Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders
Kornit Digital Ltd insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.36% of the shares at 98.45% float percentage. In total, 98.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.87 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senvest Management LLC with 4.38 million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $128.58 million.
We also have Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 4.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about 24.12 million.