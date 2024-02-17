What Could Change After Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) Gains 30.64% From The High-Point?

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.16, to imply a decrease of -3.62% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The KRNT share’s 52-week high remains $31.94, putting it -66.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.29. The company has a valuation of $958.00M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 595.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information

After registering a -3.62% downside in the last session, Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.02, dropping -3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.64%, and 21.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.