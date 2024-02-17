What Could Change After Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Gains 66.77% From The High-Point?

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply a decrease of -0.93% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The HNST share’s 52-week high remains $3.55, putting it -11.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $304.55M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 836.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.55, dropping -0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.80%, and 11.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.33%. Short interest in Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) saw shorts transact 2.15 million shares and set a 3.89 days time to cover.