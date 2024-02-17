Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Has Dropped -8.44% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply a decrease of -2.83% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VOR share’s 52-week high remains $6.48, putting it -214.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $139.69M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 178.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

After registering a -2.83% downside in the last session, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.34, dropping -2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.21%, and -16.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.44%. Short interest in Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) saw shorts transact 2.92 million shares and set a 18.34 days time to cover.