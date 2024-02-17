Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Has Dropped -8.44% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply a decrease of -2.83% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VOR share’s 52-week high remains $6.48, putting it -214.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $139.69M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 178.15K shares over the past 3 months.
Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information
After registering a -2.83% downside in the last session, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.34, dropping -2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.21%, and -16.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.44%. Short interest in Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) saw shorts transact 2.92 million shares and set a 18.34 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Vor Biopharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) shares are -29.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.88% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.80% this quarter before falling -11.60% for the next one.
VOR Dividends
Vor Biopharma Inc has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vor Biopharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders
Vor Biopharma Inc insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.97% of the shares at 89.89% float percentage. In total, 88.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.75 million shares (or 33.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.29 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.69 million shares, or about 11.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $23.76 million.
We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.44 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 2.79 million.