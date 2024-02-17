Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -14.65% Year-To-Date

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.59, to imply a decrease of -3.33% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The VRDN share’s 52-week high remains $34.70, putting it -86.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.93. The company has a valuation of $977.65M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 919.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the last session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.70, dropping -3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and -7.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.65%. Short interest in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) saw shorts transact 8.42 million shares and set a 8.55 days time to cover.