Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT): Can A Stock Be 1.64% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RBOT share’s 52-week high remains $3.32, putting it -797.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $65.18M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 717.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4351, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.10%, and -10.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.64%. Short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw shorts transact 4.3 million shares and set a 6.12 days time to cover.