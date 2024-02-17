Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT): Can A Stock Be 1.64% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RBOT share’s 52-week high remains $3.32, putting it -797.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $65.18M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 717.71K shares over the past 3 months.
Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information
After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4351, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.10%, and -10.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.64%. Short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw shorts transact 4.3 million shares and set a 6.12 days time to cover.
Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Vicarious Surgical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) shares are -57.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.31% against 10.60%.
RBOT Dividends
Vicarious Surgical Inc has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders
Vicarious Surgical Inc insiders hold 26.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.97% of the shares at 58.60% float percentage. In total, 42.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VK Services, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.32 million shares (or 18.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.68 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ddd Partners, Llc with 6.35 million shares, or about 4.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.75 million.
We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 2.68 million.