Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Drops -300.0% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.51, to imply a decrease of -3.28% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The VERI share’s 52-week high remains $10.04, putting it -300.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $93.20M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 368.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

After registering a -3.28% downside in the last session, Veritone Inc (VERI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.63, dropping -3.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.51%, and 52.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.67%. Short interest in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) saw shorts transact 4.94 million shares and set a 15.08 days time to cover.