Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 4.58% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VERB share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -4400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $3.09M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

After registering a 4.58% upside in the last session, Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1699, jumping 4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.42%, and 24.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.03%. Short interest in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.