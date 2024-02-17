VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) -2530.77% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 7.68% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VBIV share’s 52-week high remains $17.10, putting it -2530.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $15.31M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 137.17K shares over the past 3 months.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

After registering a 7.68% upside in the last session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7257, jumping 7.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.96%, and 2.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.99%. Short interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.