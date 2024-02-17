Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Fell -139.02% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.46, to imply an increase of 43.02% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The UPC share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -139.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $8.98M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 83.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

After registering a 43.02% upside in the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4900, jumping 43.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 101.64%, and 12.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.39%. Short interest in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) saw shorts transact 5030.0 shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.