Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Has Gained 57.89% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply an increase of 4.58% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The UNCY share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -109.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $47.61M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 221.90K shares over the past 3 months.
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information
After registering a 4.58% upside in the last session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4400, jumping 4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.42%, and 59.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.89%. Short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw shorts transact 66810.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Unicycive Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) shares are 70.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.33% against 12.40%.
UNCY Dividends
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 17.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.21% of the shares at 59.78% float percentage. In total, 49.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 1.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.83 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.15 million.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 68661.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 91662.0.