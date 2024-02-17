Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Has Gained 57.89% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply an increase of 4.58% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The UNCY share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -109.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $47.61M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 221.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

After registering a 4.58% upside in the last session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4400, jumping 4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.42%, and 59.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.89%. Short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw shorts transact 66810.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.