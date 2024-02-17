Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Fell -471.84% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.77, to imply an increase of 20.43% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The UK share’s 52-week high remains $15.84, putting it -471.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $1.50M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 171.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

After registering a 20.43% upside in the last session, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.10, jumping 20.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.06%, and -15.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.34%. Short interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw shorts transact 36230.0 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.