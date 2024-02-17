Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.78, to imply an increase of 18.12% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The TCRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.15, putting it -5.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $295.27M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 143.70K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 18.12% upside in the last session, Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.10, jumping 18.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.70%, and 28.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.30%. Short interest in Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tscan Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) shares are 230.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.00% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.80% this quarter before jumping 72.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.1 million and $6.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.90% before dropping -41.60% in the following quarter.

TCRX Dividends

Tscan Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tscan Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s Major holders

Tscan Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.63% of the shares at 79.28% float percentage. In total, 78.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynx1 Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 12.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 5.0 million shares, or about 11.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.5 million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 2.98 million.