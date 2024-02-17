Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -11.67% YTD

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s traded shares stood at 2477.0 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply an increase of 2.46% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The MEDS share’s 52-week high remains $19.70, putting it -329.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.69. The company has a valuation of $5.55M, with an average of 6570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

After registering a 2.46% upside in the last session, Trxade Health Inc (MEDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.59, jumping 2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.77%, and -1.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.67%. Short interest in Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw shorts transact 12630.0 shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.