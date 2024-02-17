TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -0.81% Loss

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply a decrease of -0.81% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TMC share’s 52-week high remains $3.20, putting it -160.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $376.84M, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the last session, TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900, dropping -0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and 1.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.82%. Short interest in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) saw shorts transact 9.05 million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.