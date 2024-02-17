This Week’s -2.87% Loss In Edgio Inc (NASDAQ: EGIO) Taught Us Something New

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 2.16% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EGIO share’s 52-week high remains $1.54, putting it -541.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $55.51M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

After registering a 2.16% upside in the last session, Edgio Inc (EGIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2589, jumping 2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.87%, and 5.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.80%. Short interest in Edgio Inc (NASDAQ:EGIO) saw shorts transact 1.9 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.