This Week’s 0.48% Gain In ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Taught Us Something New

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TDUP share’s 52-week high remains $4.39, putting it -110.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $224.15M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 613.67K shares over the past 3 months.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the last session, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.15, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.48%, and -2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.11%. Short interest in ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw shorts transact 6.64 million shares and set a 15.42 days time to cover.