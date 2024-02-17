This Is A Time To Invest In Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.28. The VZLA share’s 52-week high remains $1.68, putting it -31.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $265.27M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 371.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3560. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.88%, and -7.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.40%. Short interest in Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vizsla Silver Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares are 31.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 13.90%.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vizsla Silver Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

Vizsla Silver Corp insiders hold 11.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.63% of the shares at 37.79% float percentage. In total, 33.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.68 million shares (or 7.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 15.07 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18.39 million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 11.05 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.0 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 5.4 million.